Two Key Nationals Relievers Advance in Their Rehab Progression

This winter, the Washington Nationals tried to piece together their bullpen by using waiver claims and minor league signings to augment that unit alongside those who remained on the roster.

It looked like the Nationals might actually have a competent group based on how they performed during spring training. But after they struggled mightily once the regular season got underway, it was clear that some further tweaks would need to be made.

Despite some roster shuffles, Washington's bullpen still ranks No. 27 in the majors with an ERA of 4.81. Thankfully, it appears like some key reinforcements are on the way, as both right-handers Cole Henry and Clayton Beeter have advanced to Triple-A Rochester in their rehab assignments.

Cole Henry, Clayton Beeter Moved Up to Triple-A

Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

While it was made clear that Beeter had been sent on a rehab assignment to their Florida Complex affiliate on May 13, it was a bit quieter when Henry was sent there one day later. But after both made an appearance in the FCL, they have been moved up to Rochester together, according to the team's injuries and transactions page.

Manager Blake Butera stated that he didn't believe Beeter would need a long rehab assignment if everything went as planned, but there was no indication regarding how Henry's situation could play out. However, with Henry not allowing a hit during his lone inning of work -- here he also struck out two and walked none on 15 total pitches -- it seems like he could also be nearing his return.

Beeter, who was diagnosed with right forearm soreness when he was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 26, was expected to be back at some point in mid- to late-May. Henry, who suffered a right rotator cuff strain and was moved to the 15-day IL on April 13, was given a more vague return timeline of some point during the first half of the season.

Thankfully, it seems like both are reaching the cusp where they could be activated off the injured list soon if they continue to feel good after their outings with Triple-A Rochester. And that's something that will be a huge plus for the Nationals. Because, despite some bright moments over the last few weeks, this bullpen has posted an ERA of 4.56 in the month of May that still ranks them No. 25. So once they get Henry and Beeter back, those two should help bolster this relief staff.