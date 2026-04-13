Nationals Make Multiple Roster Moves as Two Relievers Get Placed on Injured List

The Washington Nationals did something this past weekend that very few people expected: they swept the Milwaukee Brewers.

Not only was that the first sweep over the Brewers for the Nationals since 2011, but it was also the first time they had swept them on the road in 20 years. For a young team, that is a huge step in the right direction, especially after the disastrous stretch they had when they lost three series in a row.

But ahead of their four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington had to make multiple roster moves after they moved two of their relievers to the injured list.

Cole Henry, Ken Waldichuk Placed on 15-Day Injured List

Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The team announced that both Cole Henry and Ken Waldichuk were placed on the 15-day injured list. Henry is dealing with a right rotator cuff strain and Waldichuk has left forearm tightness, which is something to keep an eye on since he left the game early on Sunday with this injury.

Henry hasn't been at his best to start the season. Following seven outings, he has a 6.43 ERA and has been charged with two losses. He's also 0-for-2 in save opportunities and has eight strikeouts compared to four walks across seven innings pitched. Expected to be a key piece of this bullpen, the right-hander hasn't lived up to that billing. Perhaps once he gets healthy, he'll find his form.

As for Waldichuk, this was his first experience in the majors since 2023 due to Tommy John surgery. He also struggled with a 6.75 ERA across five appearances with eight strikeouts and six walks across 9 1/3 innings pitched. But like Henry, his performance might have been affected by injury.

How long both relievers will be on the shelf will be something to monitor. Because neither of them have performed well, there's a chance the arms that replaced them could permanently take their spots on the roster.

Orlando Ribalta, Jackson Rutledge Recalled From Triple-A

Washington Nationals pitcher Jackson Rutledge | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

It was a surprise when Jackson Rutledge didn't make the Opening Day roster this year. But after he struggled with a 5.77 ERA across his 57 appearances last season, it wasn't a guarantee that he would be part of the bullpen to start the 2026 campaign.

The former first-round pick will get another opportunity now, though. His ERA in six Triple-A appearances is 5.40, so it's unclear if he can be effective for Washington, especially because he has only one strikeout and five walks across five innings pitched.

As for Orlando Ribalta, there is a bit more hope that he can provide a boost. He has a 3.38 ERA across six outings with Rochester, but he's struck out six and walked only one in 5 1/3 innings pitched. The righty struggled at the big league level last year when he posted a 7.03 ERA across 22 appearances, but he's now getting another shot to prove he can perform against major league hitters.