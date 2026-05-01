Two Potential Nationals Draft Targets Now Viewed as Top 10 Talents

The 2026 MLB Draft is shaping up to be an important one for the Washington Nationals.

Not only will this be the first selection of the Paul Toboni era, but continuing to add high-end talent to the farm system is something that is paramount for this new regime as they attempt to get this rebuilding process back on track.

Unfortunately for the Nationals, they aren't picking at the top of the draft this year like they did in 2025 when they landed high school standout Eli Willits. Instead, they will select at No. 11 this time around, and the hope is they can still draft a difference maker at that spot.

But two of Washington's potential targets -- right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora and outfielder Sawyer Strosnider -- might be off the board by the time pick No. 11 roles around since they are now viewed as top 10 talents.

Jackson Flora Ranked No. 4 on Updated Big Board

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline updated their big board to include 150 draft-eligible players, and coming in at No. 4 in the rankings is Flora. While things can get a bit wonky on draft day when it comes to highly-touted players slipping due to how teams view players and what their needs are going forward, there's almost no chance Flora will be available by the time the Nationals make their selection.

That's because the righty has been flat-out dominant for UC Santa Barbara this season. Across 11 starts, he has an 8-0 record with a ridiculous 0.78 ERA. He also has recorded 88 strikeouts and just 25 walks over 69 1/3 innings pitched, which has vaulted him into the status of "best pitcher in the 2026 draft" in the eyes of MLB Pipeline.

Flora is someone Washington would love to add, as he would be yet another elite arm in their pipeline. But they are going to have to look elsewhere if they want to add a pitcher at pick No. 11.

Sawyer Strosnider Comes in at No. 9

Purple TCU batting helmet | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Flora wasn't the only potential Nationals target who moved into top 10 status, as Strosnider was ranked No. 9 in the latest update. There's a good reason for that, too. Across 44 games, the slugging outfielder has slashed .284/.428/.605 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 45 RBIs. He also has drawn 39 walks compared to 33 strikeouts, which is impressive for a power-hitter like him.

Depending on how things shake out on draft day, there's a chance Strosnider could still be available for Washington to select if that's who they decide is their guy. Whether or not they want to take another outfielder isn't clear at this time, but adding the talented 20-year-old would not be a bad option for the Nationals based on how he's performed in the prep ranks and in college.

There's still plenty of time before the start of the 2026 MLB Draft. But it's looking like two high-profile potential targets for Washington might not be available when it's their turn to pick.