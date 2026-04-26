Unheralded Nationals Prospect Has Longest Active Minor League Baseball Streak

The goal of the new Washington Nationals front office is to refurbish this farm system.

Led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, this regime believes the best way they can push the Nationals out of their current rebuilding phase and into contender status is by acquiring and developing the best young talent possible.

With that in mind, the top 30 prospects in Washington's pipeline are going to get the most attention. But with the organization making evaluations across the entire farm system, it's wise to keep an eye on others who are performing well in the minors. And someone who is doing just that is unheralded outfielder Jack Moroknek.

Jack Moroknek Has 14-Game Hitting Streak

Red Washington Nationals helmet | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Taken in the 11th round of the 2025 draft, Moroknek is yet another Mike DeBartolo acquisition who has been impressive to start this season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound 22-year-old is currently with Single-A Fredericksburg alongside the many talented prospects the Nationals have at that level. However, it's the unranked outfielder who leads Minor League Baseball with his current 14-game hit streak after he hit a home run during a game on Sunday.

Moroknek, who was selected out of Butler, entered the contest on April 26 with a .321/.418/.571 slash line, three homers, three doubles, a triple and 15 RBIs. And after hitting a longball on Saturday, the lefty followed it up with another blast on Sunday, making that home runs in back-to-back games.

His 14-game hitting streak is the longest active streak in all of @MiLB. https://t.co/g3AED2NyFy — Nationals Communications (@NationalsComms) April 26, 2026

The performance of Moroknek to start the year is the latest example of Washington appearing to be flush for talent when it comes to their pipeline. While the majority of the discussion has centered around their top 30 guys, there have also been multiple previously unknown prospects who have emerged, as well.

Nationals Are Stacked When It Comes to Their Outfield

Washington Nationals logo | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It's way too early to say that Moroknek is going to become a ranked prospect for the Nationals. However, it's clear that Washington has done a good job of identifying outfield talent and developing them into becoming effective players for them.

On their major league roster, they are led by the rising superstar James Wood and Daylen Lile, who looks like an early extension candidate for the franchise. Jacob Young has been a perennial Gold Glove candidate since he's appeared in The Show. Dylan Crews, while he's been a disappointment in his career thus far, was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft and still has time to turn things around. And in Triple-A is Robert Hassell III, who was a former highly-touted prospect, and both Christian Franklin and Andrew Pinckney, who are ranked 18th and 19th in Washington's pipeline.

In the lower levels of the farm system are Ethan Petry, Yeremy Cabrera and Sam Petersen, all top 30 prospects who have performed well in their own right to start the year. And with Moroknek also emerging as someone to keep an eye on, it's clear the Nationals are stacked when it comes to present and future outfield talent.