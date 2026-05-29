What Predictions We Got Right and Wrong About Nationals' 16-Game Stretch

The Washington Nationals enjoyed an off day on Thursday following a stretch of 16 straight games.

While it was still early in the season by Major League Baseball standards when they embarked on that journey on May 12, that span of games was going to reveal a lot about this baseball team. And with two division leaders, two division rivals and two last-place teams on the docket when they started that test, there was a wide range of competition they could be measured against.

With those 16 contests in the rearview mirror, it's safe to say the Nationals had tons of success. Before that stretch, they had a 19-22 record. Now, they have a 29-28 record and just beat two first-place teams in the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians in back-to-back series.

But how did our predictions for this slate of 16 games go? There were certainly some hits, but there were also some misses.

Cincinnati Reds Series

Cincinnati Reds hat on top of a red mitt | David Banks-Imagn Images

Prediction: 1-2

Actual Result: 2-1

Washington won the first two games of this road set over the Cincinnati Reds. I didn't have a lot of faith since both Jake Irvin and Miles Mikolas were scheduled to pitch during this series, but both wins came during the days they started. However, I did predict the Nationals were going to win on the day that Nick Lodolo started, which is what happened on May 13 when they tagged him for five earned runs and won in extra innings.

Overall, this was a good result for Washington. While they got bludgeoned in the finale, they had already secured a series victory and made my prediction wrong.

Baltimore Orioles Series

Black Baltimore Orioles hat on top of a tan mitt | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prediction: 2-1

Actual Result: 2-1

I got my prediction for this series correct by stating the Nationals would win two out of three. But I expected there to be more offensive fireworks throughout the set, which wasn't really the case. While Washington did score 13 in Game 2 of this Beltway rivalry, they only scored three runs each in the other two contests.

Meanwhile, the Nationals' pitching staff was able to keep the Baltimore Orioles' offense at bay. Only 12 runs were scored by the Orioles during this matchup, and seven of those came in the finale when Washington had already secured a series victory.

New York Mets Series

Blue New York Mets hat on top of a brown mitt | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Prediction: 2-2

Actual Results: 2-2

I nailed this prediction. I expected the New York Mets would get going at some point, and they did that during the 16-7 win they had in Game 1. But I also knew the Nationals would be able to punch back with their own offense, which is what occurred in Games 2 and 3 when they scored 17 runs across those two contests and won both.

They dropped the finale and missed out on a chance to win another series over their division rivals, but that allowed my prediction to come true.

Atlanta Braves Series

Dark blue Atlanta Braves hat on top of a white mitt | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prediction: 1-2

Actual Result: 2-1

This was a great series for Washington, and they proved me completely wrong. After getting bludgeoned at home by the Braves in a previous series, the Nationals rebounded in a massive way to win this set against their NL East rivals who sit in first place of the division.

Also, while I predicted Washington would win one game, I also stated that I wouldn't be surprised if they got swept. That wasn't the case, and they came through with what might have been their best all-around performance of the season to date.

Cleveland Guardians Series

Dark blue Cleveland Guardians hat | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Prediction: 2-1

Actual Result: 2-1

To close out this stretch of 16 straight games, it was nice to end on a positive note when it came to my predictions. I pointed out that the Guardians weren't one of the elite teams in the league based on their record, and I expected the Nationals to use the strength of their offense to win two out of three.

That happened with 16 runs being scored in their two wins. And while Washington was held to only two runs in the finale, they had already secured the series win and a winning record heading into their much-deserved day off on Thursday.