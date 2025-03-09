Washington Nationals Set Rotation for Next Three Spring Training Games
The Washington Nationals are reaching the point where their starting pitchers are moving from build-up mode to tune-up mode with opening day less than three weeks away.
The Nationals have set starting pitchers for their next three games, which will take play on Sunday and Monday because the Nats are playing split squad games on Monday. All three games feature starters that could be part of Washington’s opening day rotation.
In fact, some of them should be a part of the rotation.
Sunday’s starter will be Jake Irvin, as reported by MASN Sports’ Mark Zuckerman. He will be the first Nats starter to throw four times this spring training.
Irvin has been a full-time starter for Washington the last two seasons and the right-hander is considered a near-lock to be in the rotation. Last season he went 10-14 with a 4.41 ERA in 33 starts, with 156 strikeouts and 56 walks in 187.2 innings. In 2023 he made his MLB debut and went 3-7 with a 4.61 ERA in 24 starts, with 99 strikeouts and 54 walks in 121 innings.
He hasn’t figured in a decision in three spring training starts, but he has no ERA and has struck out two and walked three in 7.1 innings.
For the split-squad game on Monday, Mitchell Parker is expected to start the early game, which is on the road, while Shinnosuke Ogasawara is expected to start the evening game, which will be at home.
Parker’s return is notable because he hasn’t pitched since Feb. 28 after he woke up one morning with a stiff neck. Washington has been cautious with him since then.
Parker, a left-hander, made 29 starts for Washington last year as a rookie. He went 7-10 with a 4.29 ERA, with 133 strikeouts and 43 walks in 151 innings.
Before the stiff neck, he pitched in two spring training games but didn’t start in either one. He has a 5.40 ERA, giving up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. He has struck out three and walked none.
Ogasawara will make his Major League debut this season after he spent most of his career in Japan. He signed with the Nats as a free agent and the expectation is that he’ll be a part of the starting rotation.
The 27-year-old left-hander has made three spring training starts and is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA. He has four strikeouts and two walks in 4.2 innings.
Zuckerman reported that the Nats are hopeful Ogasawara can complete three innings for the first time in spring training.