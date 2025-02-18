Washington Nationals Young Core Will Determine Improvement in Standings
The Washington Nationals have won only 71 games in two consecutive seasons, which would insinuate that there is still a good amount of work that needs to be done with their rebuild.
However, what was different between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns was the kind of players who made up the roster.
As things moved along last year, the Nationals were giving more and more opportunities to their young players and an impressive core has begun to develop at the Major League level.
Highly touted outfield prospect James Wood made his MLB debut on July 1 and locked down the starting left fielder spot. Dylan Crews, one of the highest-rated prospects entering 2025, made his debut later in the campaign.
Shortstop CJ Abrams was an All-Star in 2024. Center fielder Jacob Young already is a Gold Glove-caliber defender.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore has flashed ace potential, finishing the year as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker both more than held their own as rookies.
General manager Mike Rizzo could have looked to make a splash in free agency, augmenting the young core that is in place. But, the major spending was delayed at least one more year, as short-term deals were handed out instead.
Trevor Williams re-signed with Washington and was the only player to receive a multi-year deal this offseason. Designated hitter Josh Bell, starting pitcher Mike Soroka and potential closer Jorge Lopez all signed one-year deals.
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe was acquired to upgrade first base, as all of those veterans will offer much-needed experience in the clubhouse.
The floor has been raised with those additions since they should make the Nationals more competitive on the field.
How much more competitive they are in the standings will be determined by the development of the young players who have established themselves as everyday contributors.
That uncertainty is part of the reason that Washington finds itself at No. 24 in the power rankings at the start of spring training shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
However, it would not surprise anyone if they steadily climb those power rankings throughout the upcoming season.
There are even more talented young players making their way through the minor league system, with outfielder Robert Hassell III, Brady House and Cade Cavalli all looking to earn spots on the Opening Day roster.
If they can find a reliable answer at third base and add another experienced arm or two to the bullpen, the Nationals will be in a great position to improve upon the 71 wins they recorded the last two years.