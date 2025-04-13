SI

Nick Castellanos Shared an Awesome Moment With Fired-Up Phillies Fan

Cool moment during Philies-Cardinals game.

Kyle Koster

Nick Castellanos and a Phillies fan have a great time down the right field line.
Nick Castellanos and a Phillies fan have a great time down the right field line. / MLB
The Philadelphia Phillies continued their solid early-season play by downing the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon. Of all the 30,791 paying customers at Citizens Bank Park, one was more fired-up about the matinee experience than the rest and the youngster did his very best to get the team locked in from the very first inning.

Check out the moment when rightfielder Nick Castellanos reeled in a fly ball near the seats down the right-field line and subsequent celebration he and the fan shared.

Our guy here went in for the high-five and the fist bump. One gets the feeling that in the pre-pitch clock era these two would have been perfectly willing to work out their own secret handshake before Castellanos threw the ball back into the infield.

The Phillies outfielder spoke about the cool moment during a postgame interview, saying that the mission was accomplished and fired-upness was full achieved.

