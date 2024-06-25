Orioles Fan Had Perfect Quote After Making Incredible Snag of Foul Ball in Upper Deck
Baltimore Orioles fan Tim Byer was walking alone near the stairs of the upper deck at Camden Yards when the near impossible happened.
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor smacked an 0–1 pitch from Orioles lefthander Cade Povich high and deep into foul territory in right field. The ball made a direct beeline to Bye, who put his beer and phone in his left hand and reached for the baseball with his left.
He caught it.
How did Byer pull off the catch?
"When you're good, you're good," Byer jokingly said to Orioles broadcaster Rob Long on the MASN broadcast.
A great one-liner worthy of what might go down as the best fan catch of the 2024 MLB season.
Entering Monday's game, the Orioles were 49–28 and just 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Guardians (49–26) entered Monday with a comfortable 7.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.