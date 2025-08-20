Orioles’ All-Star Pitcher to Miss 12 Months After Surgery
The Orioles announced on Wednesday that their All-Star relief pitcher Félix Bautista underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum. Bautista will now miss at least the next 12 months as he recovers from the surgery.
This is brutal news for Bautista and Baltimore as the pitcher already missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was in the middle of his third season in MLB and with the Orioles.
The Orioles will now need to find another strong reliever for their roster as Bautista will miss most of the 2026 season as well as the rest of this year. Baltimore currently sits 8.5 games back from a wild-card spot with a 59-67 record.
Bautista notched an All-Star season back in 2023 with Baltimore while having a 1.48 ERA for the season. He appeared in 56 games that year and had 110 strikeouts.