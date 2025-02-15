Orioles’ Jackson Holiday Put on Weight With an Unusual Offseason Breakfast
Jackson Holliday really beefed up during the offseason.
Holliday, part of the Baltimore Orioles promising young core, made his MLB debut last year. Taken with the No. 1 pick in 2022 MLB draft, Holliday hit just .189 with 11 extra-base hits in his first season.
In an interview with the Baltimore Banner, Holliday revealed that he had started to feel a little tired near the end of the year. By the time the season ended the six-footer was down to 188 pounds. Over the winter he and his father, former MLB player Matt Holliday, focused on making him "look jacked."
The truth is probably much more complicated, but Holliday basically said he lifted heavy stuff and ate lots of beef. Specifically for breakfast. Via the Baltimore Banner:
“I’m not a very good chef,” Holliday said, a reminder that he’s only 21. “I can make steak and ground beef, and that’s about it.”
Holliday enters spring training at a much beefier 200lbs.
For reference, his dad was listed at 6'4", 240 pounds during his career. He was able to 316 home runs in 15 seasons.