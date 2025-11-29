Orioles Sign Two-Time All-Star Closer Ryan Helsley in Free Agency
As they look to point a disappointing season behind them, the Orioles have reportedly made a move to sharpen their bullpen.
Baltimore is signing pitcher Ryan Helsley to a two-year contract, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. Per Passan, Helsley will close for the Orioles, slamming the door on speculation that teams may try to convert him into a starter.
Helsley endured an up-and-down 2025 with the Cardinals—for whom he pitched from 2019 to this year—and the Mets. He saved 21 games for St. Louis and posted a 3.00 ERA, but slumped to a 7.20 ERA after going over to New York via trade on July 30.
All told, Helsley ended the year with a 3-4 record, a 4.50 ERA, 63 strikeouts in 56 innings, and 21 saves.
In 2024, he led the National League with 49 saves and made his second All-Star team. He departed St. Louis with 105 saves— sixth most in franchise history.