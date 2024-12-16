4 Potential Landing Spots for Baltimore Orioles Ace Post-Winter Meetings
The Baltimore Orioles have been fairly busy so far this offseason, but still have a few main areas to address.
After another very successful season in 2024, the Orioles knew that this offseason was going to be a challenging one with two of their best players as free agents. Both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander hit the open market this winter and are two of the best players still available.
With both looking for significant deals, Baltimore has already likely decided to move on from Santander with the signing of Tyler O’Neill this offseason.
However, bringing back their ace always felt like it was going to be the top priority for them this offseason, and he is still available. With the starting pitching market being pretty wild this offseason, the right-hander is likely going to receive a big contract wherever he signs.
Since some of the top pitchers are off the board, some options are likely off the table for the former Cy Young Award Winner. However, here are four potential landing spots for him post-Winter Meetings.
Boston Red Sox
Even though the Red Sox added Garrett Crochet in a trade, they have yet to spend big money this offseason. Since Crochet is coming over from the Chicago White Sox at a very affordable price, they could look to continue to upgrade the rotation. A rotation with Crochet and Burnes as a 1-2 punch would be one of the best in the majors.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays are a team that has been trying to spend money to upgrade their team, but have been unsuccessful of late. Due to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. potentially leaving in free agency next year, the long-term vision for the franchise seems blurry. Also, since they play in a different country, selling free agents can be challenging.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants have already had a strong offseason with the addition of Willy Adames. While their lineup received a massive upgrade, their pitching staff took a hit with the loss of Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. However, adding Burnes would give them arguably the best starting pitcher on the market this offseason and cap off a great winter for Buster Posey.
Baltimore Orioles
Since the Orioles have yet to add a pitcher to replace him, that should indicate that they are still hopeful that their ace will return. Burnes had a great year for Baltimore in 2024, and they could certainly use him to keep pace with the elite pitching staff of the New York Yankees. While it would be very expensive for the Orioles, Burnes is likely worth it for a playoff contender like Baltimore.