5 Closers Listed As Possible Baltimore Orioles Trade Targets
The Baltimore Orioles have been dominant all season long and currently find themselves as one of the top World Series contenders in baseball.
After defeating the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, the Orioles moved to 45-22 on the season. They are currently on an impressive six-game winning streak as they chase the New York Yankees in the American League East division race and in the overall league race.
However, as the 2024 MLB trade deadline draws closer, a couple of positions are starting to pop up as potential needs.
One of those positions is in the bullpen, where Baltimore could use some more late-inning relievers. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, another closer would be an important priority to add.
"The Orioles have a legitimate shot at winning the AL East, the AL pennant and the World Series with their current roster. However, upgrades in the bullpen could be the difference in whether they accomplish any of those goals. Closer Craig Kimbrel has done the job as of late, but based on his recent history, Baltimore should be looking to add another closer or at the very least improve its set-up reliever depth."
To help fill the need that Bowden is suggesting, he listed five potential closers that the Orioles could target ahead of the deadline.
Those five closers are Mason Miller, Ryan Helsley, Kyle Finnegan, Camilo Doval, and Tanner Scott. All five players would be nice additions to the late-inning bullpen or possibly as an alternative to Kimbrel if needed at some point in the year.
Kimbrel has been solid all season long. He has compiled 16 saves to go along with a 2.59 ERA and just three blown saves.
While he has been good so far this season, having another option that can close out games is always wise for a World Series contender.
Expect to see Baltimore be very active leading up to the deadline. There are a few different directions they could go, but adding a late-inning reliever is certainly one of them.
Keep an eye out for the Orioles having interest in one of the five closers mentioned by Bowden.