Craig Albernaz's Confession About Orioles Roster Decisions Raises Eyebrows

With Opening Day now less than two weeks away (10 days, to be exact), the Baltimore Orioles still have several decisions that must be made when it comes to finalizing their roster for that first series against the Minnesota Twins.

There's already a clear indication about who the starters will be for Opening Day, both in the field and on the mound. Trevor Rogers has been announced as the Orioles' Opening Day starting pitcher, while players like Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Taylor Ward will be in the team's starting lineup next week, barring any last-minute injuries.

Several players who had a chance of making the team will start their season in the minor league, such as top prospect outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and left-handed pitcher Cade Povich. That being said, there are still several bullpen spots and places on the bench that would still seem to be up for grabs this late in the spring.

Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias | Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Craig Albernaz Sets Record Straight About Orioles' Roster Decision-Making Process

In case it wasn't clear to anybody, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was very honest about what his role will be in the Orioles getting down to their Opening Day roster when speaking with the media on March 15.

When asked whether he already has a good idea of what the Orioles' final roster decisions will be or if he still needs these final few days of spring training to make the final decisions, Albernaz said, "Man, you're putting me as the decision-maker? I love that. I’m definitely not the decision-maker. I’m just the manager of the team," per an X post from Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

Albernaz then added, "Just like what we talked about in the offseason, when it comes to trades, and free agents, and acquisitions, that is not my job at all. I have full trust in Mike [Elias] and his group when it comes to those decisions. But when it comes to the decision-making, obviously, I'll have my thoughts and opinions on stuff, but ultimately, it's an organizational approach to it. So it's definitely not me making the sole decision."

When asked about roster decisions, Craig Albernaz said:



“I’m definitely not the decision-maker. I’m just the manager of the team. … I have full trust in Mike [Elias] and his group.”



Albernaz said the Orioles’ process is collaborative with an “organizational approach to it.” pic.twitter.com/pxJI3G9ctW — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 15, 2026

One would imagine that Elias and the rest of Baltimore's brass would value Albernaz's opinion on who will make his club's Opening Day roster. Regardless, the Orioles will have a very solid team on the field once the 2026 campaign begins.

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