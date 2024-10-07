Arizona Fall League Gives Versatile Baltimore Orioles Prospect Chance to Shine
For an organization filled with high-level prospects, Baltimore Orioles prospect Creed Willems stands out because he plays two positions where his path to the Majors is somewhat blocked.
Willems, a former TCU commit who has played in the pros since 2021, is the highest-ranked prospect heading to the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Monday. MLB Pipeline ranks him as Baltimore’s No. 22 prospect.
The 21-year-old was Baltimore’s eighth-round pick in 2021 out of Aledo, Texas, and signed him to a $1 million deal to get him to start his pro career instead of joining the Horned Frogs.
His batting numbers have gotten better with each professional season and this year he had a slash line of .243/.322/.462/.784 as he reached Double-A Bowie. He hit 17 home runs for the second straight minor-league season and also drove in 65 runs.
The problem right now is that the Orioles appear set behind the plate for years to come with Adley Rutschman. Sure, Willems could make a competent backup, though MLB Pipeline writes that he has work to do on his overall receiving behind the plate.
That’s why he’s gotten some reps at first base. But, Baltimore is set there for at least the next two season as Ryan Mountcastle remains under team control. He signed a $4.14 deal for 2024.
So where might Willems land? His play in Arizona may provide a window. Will he play both positions? Will the Orioles try to get him some reps at another position where his power may come in handy, such as a corner outfield position?
That could make the difference in accelerating his development as a player, position him for a promotion to Triple-A or making him an enticing trade chip next year.
His career slash line doesn’t stand out — .220/.306/.398/.704. But he’s hit 38 career home runs and 17 home runs in each of his last two seasons. He projects as a left-handed power hitter in the Majors.
Along with Willems, Baltimore is sending right-handed pitchers Zane Barnhart, Tyler Burch, Preston Johnson and Houston Roth, left-handed pitcher Juan Rojas and outfielders Jake Cunningham and Douglas Hodo III to Arizona.
AFL action starts on Oct. 7 and since it was founded in 1992 more than 3,000 players have participated and moved on to the Majors at some point.
The Fall Stars game is set for Nov. 9 at Sloan Park, with the annual home run derby set for Nov. 8.
When the season concludes on Nov. 14, there will be a play-in semifinal game between the second- and third-place finishers in the standings on Nov. 15 at Scottsdale Stadium. The championship game is held the next day at Salt River Fields.