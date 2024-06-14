Baltimore Orioles Ace Predicted to Sign Near $300 Million Contract
The Baltimore Orioles made the decision to make a blockbuster trade for Corbin Burnes this offseason, which was the exact move they needed for an ace. Coming into the season, there was only one question about the Orioles, and that was if they had an ace-caliber pitcher.
To say Burnes is that would be selling him short, as he's arguably the best pitcher in baseball.
Joey Ortiz and DL Hall are both good players and could have big futures in Major League Baseball. However, many around the baseball world viewed it as a massive win for Baltimore.
Trading for Burnes did lead to some questions. The right-hander hits free agency at the end of the season, and historically, the Orioles haven't paid players.
With new ownership and the team being a World Series contender, it'd be a very questionable decision not to keep him around, even if it means paying him $300 million.
They'll have to be strategic with the deal, as their young talent will have to eventually be paid, but that's the price for keeping an elite team together.
Predicting some of the top players in the 2024-25 free agency market, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Burnes will land an eight-year, $288 million deal.
"Burnes will be coming off his age-29 season, which will make him one year older than Gerrit Cole when he signed for nine years, $324 million after the 2019 season.
"Yet even if it's shorter by a year, the righty's next deal could at least resemble Cole's in average annual value. And if so, we'll be looking at a real whopper."
His numbers suggest that he's worth the price. He's been even better than advertised this season, posting a 2.08 ERA, 3.22 FIP, and has struck out 82 in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
The former Cy Young winner has finished in the top eight in Cy Young voting in each of the last four seasons and will be right in the mix to win the award again this year.
Every top team in baseball has a high-level arm, and Burnes is just that for Baltimore. They could trust some of their younger arms to turn into that, but that'd be a risky decision.
If they decide to be cheap and not re-sign him, it wouldn't sit well with most of the fan base.
He'll be expensive but well worth the price.