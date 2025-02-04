Baltimore Orioles Agree to One-Year Deal With Free Agent Outfield Slugger
It seems like just about everyone around the baseball world is keeping their eye on the Baltimore Orioles making a late blockbuster to acquire an ace.
That hasn't happened yet, but that doesn't mean the front office hasn't been busy.
Coming off signing outfielder Dylan Carlson to a deal which added more depth to that position, the Orioles have now brought another player into the mix.
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they have agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Ramon Laureano.
Originally taken in the 16th round of the MLB draft in 2014 by the Houston Astros, he was shipped to the Athletics ahead of the 2018 campaign. That year, he made his Major League debut, getting into 48 games and showing well with a 129 OPS+ in 176 plate appearances.
He followed that up with a .288/.340/.521 slash line, 24 homers, 67 RBI and an OPS+ of 129.
Laureano looked like he was on the ascent of being a top outfielder in the league, but he never reached that status when he regressed during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
However, he's been a solid outfielder throughout his seven-year career, accruing a 13.9 bWAR with an OPS+ that's eight points over the league average with double-digit home runs in four out of his seven campaigns.
He'll certainly help any team he joins, but it's a strange move for the Orioles to make considering they already had five outfielders in the mix before making this deal; Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill, Heston Kjerstad and Carlson.
Having depth is something Baltimore wanted heading into this year, and that's exactly what they have done with this latest move.