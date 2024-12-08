Baltimore Orioles Agree to One-Year Deal with Catcher Gary Sanchez
After tending to their outfield needs, the Baltimore Orioles reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Gary Sánchez, which provides them with reliable depth behind All-Star Adley Rutschman.
The New York Post’s John Heyman first reported the deal. The Orioles have not made a formal announcement. The deal was for $8.5 million.
Sánchez spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he has bounced around the past three years. Before joining the Brewers he was with both the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres in 2023, and before that he spent 2022 with the Minnesota Twins.
After signing a one-year deal before last season, he played in 89 games, batting .220 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. The Brewers declined his 2025 option and allowed him to hit free agency.
Sánchez should give the Orioles reliable coverage when Rutschman needs a day off. While the two-time All Star and 2023 Silver Slugger has been impressive at the plate since his arrival in 2022, but he has caught nearly every game the Orioles have played the past two seasons.
While his 2024 numbers — .250 with 19 home runs and 79 RBI — were nearly identical to his run production in 2023, his performance clearly tailed off in the second half of last season and that spilled over into the postseason.
Rutschman is just 26, beginning to enter his arbitration years and the Orioles need a competent backup. Sánchez should provide that.
The 32-year-old isn’t a 30-home run hitter anymore, but at one time he was considered the game’s next Rutschman.
He broke in with the New York Yankees in 2015 and took hold of a full-time job in 2017. That season was his first All-Star campaign, during which he batted .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI. Those are still his career highs for a single season.
Before that, in 2016, he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting even though he only played 53 games.
He returned to the All-Star Game in 2019. He batted .232 but slugged 34 home runs and 77 RBI. He put together one final 20-plus home run campaign in 2021, slamming 23 home runs for the Yankees.
In his past two seasons as a primary backup, he's averaged 15 home runs.
Earlier on Saturday, the Orioles agreed to a three-year deal with Tyler O’Neill, which likely means that Anthony Santander is heading elsewhere in 2025.