Baltimore Orioles Become Third Team in MLB History To Do This
All season long, the Baltimore Orioles have had an impressive high-powered offense. It has pushed them to being one of the best teams in baseball and a serious threat to win the World Series.
Over the last few years, the Orioles have been developing their young talent and staying patient. This season, they are reaping the fruits of their labor.
Not to take away from the amazing pitching that Baltimore has displayed so far, the offense has been on another planet. They have production up and down their lineup and have not shown signs of falling off. In June, their offense has been unstoppable.
As shared by CBS Sports, the Orioles have reached a historic milestone. They are just the third team in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a single month.
There are only two other teams all-time who have ever done what Baltimore has accomplished this month. Those two teams are the 2023 Atlanta Braves and the 2019 New York Yankees.
Next up, the Orioles will attempt to break the all-time record for most home runs by a single team in a season. That record is held by the 2019 Minnesota Twins, who hit 307 home runs.
Behind their impressive offensive play, Baltimore has gone 53-30 and are in first place in the American League East division race. If the offense can continue producing at the level that it has so far, there are many reasons for optimism about winning a championship.
Looking at how the home runs have been shared across the roster, it has been a complete team effort all season long.
Gunnar Henderson has 26, Anthony Santander has 22, Adley Rutschman has 15, Jordan Westburg has 13, Colton Cowser has 12, Ryan Mountcastle has 11, Ryan O'Hearn has 10, and there are many other players with home runs on the year.
Needless to say, we're witnessing a historic offense at work. The Orioles have hit a total of 137 home runs so far this year. With those numbers, they have earned a +121 run differential mark. That is the second-best run differential in the league.
It will be interesting to see if Baltimore can continue their dominance at the plate throughout the rest of the season. Should they be able to, they're going to be a very tough out come postseason time.