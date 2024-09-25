Baltimore Orioles Celebrate Playoff Berth
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles clinched a playoff berth for the 2024 season. They're still mathematically alive for the division, but five games back of the New York Yankees after Tuesday's action. Nevertheless, the Orioles have made the playoffs for the second season in a row after not making it since 2016.
A young, exciting team that has been atop the American League all season, Baltimore celebrated as much.
In Jackson Holliday's locker, the team left a couple of poorly colored in drawings of an Oriole as well as a sign that reads "baby's first clinchmas," next to his jersey.
Aside from the joking around with the rookie, it was all positive vibes when MASN broadcaster Kevin Brown talked to everyone in the clubhouse.
"It's been a tough few months, you know? I'm just so proud of our guys, they continue to fight. We got some guys back, I feel good about our team," said manager Brandon Hyde.
Getting interviewed in this setting is surely tough, as everyone is celebrating with loud music and drinks being thrown on you. But, Hyde just praised his team. As did general manager Mike Elias.
"I think the group did a great job, you know, we didn't have the best of luck this year in a number of ways, but the group never really changed. It was just a very steady atmosphere around the team, there was never a sense of panic," the GM said.
There very easily could have been panic surrounding this team. In July, August and September the team has losing records. However, they didn't quit and are now reaping the rewards.
After big home runs from Colton Cowser, Anthony Santander and Ramon Urias, the Orioles were able to secure a win in Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. And while the coaching staff and front office gave very serious answers that you make expect, the players had a little more fun in the post-game interviews.
In the locker room, Gunnar Henderson brought Brown into the celebration, dowsing him with beer.
"Oh, I am very proud of myself," he said with a smile to the broadcaster afterwards.
While Henderson, who had a breakout year, was talking about how he feels the team is more "battle tested" going into the postseason, he and Brown had a surprise guest to the interview in Colton Cowser.
From out of frame, Cowser dowses beer on the two, asking if they're live and if he can curse. Of course, the answer was no. His response?
"Hi mom, hi dad."
They're having fun, it's a crazy enviornment after a big win. Do they talk baseball? No. They talk about Cowser going to see The Great Gatsby, naturally.
"The third understudy was going for Daisy, she was excellent, excellent show. My stomach was killing me, I had a pazookie right before, but I got through it," he said before taking a selfie with Henderson and Brown.
Not only do they have fun in the Baltimore clubhouse, but they go to watch classics. In what looked like a wild night for Kevin Brown and his extremely different interviews, the Orioles are headed to the postseason and are having fun doing so.