Baltimore Orioles Claim Versatile Infielder off Waivers From Chicago White Sox
The Baltimore Orioles continued turning over the bottom of their 40-man roster on Thursday with another transaction.
As shared by Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles have claimed infielder Jacob Amaya off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
The versatile infielder, who has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop, was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Jan. 8 when the team added Jose Rojas and needed to open up a roster spot.
Chicago originally claimed Amaya off waivers from the Houston Astros during the 2024 season last August.
In 28 career Major League games between those two franchises and the Miami Marlins, he has recorded a slash line of .182/.222/.195.
While playing in the minor leagues, his numbers are much more promising.
Across 667 games and 2,884 plate appearances, Amaya has registered a .251/.353/.389 slash line with more than serviceable work with his glove in the infield.
There is certainly a chance he can compete for a utility job should he earn an invite to Spring Training. With Jorge Mateo’s availability still in question after undergoing surgery last year, there could be an opening on the roster.
Amaya has a chance to stick around also because the team moved on from Livan Soto last week. He functioned as infield depth for the team but may not return after being designated for assignment.
Because Baltimore’s 40-man roster was full, they had to make a corresponding move to bring the former White Sox infielder into the fold.
They decided to designate pitcher Roansy Contreas for assignment, as he spent only six days on the team’s roster after being claimed from the Cincinnati Reds.
Soto was originally moved on from to make room for the former top pitching prospect.