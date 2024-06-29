Baltimore Orioles Competing with Two Contenders for High-Impact Closer
The Baltimore Orioles have been connected to many different trade targets over the last couple of weeks. With the MLB trade deadline just a month away, discussions and rumors are going to heat up to the next level.
One area of need for the Orioles comes in the bullpen. They could use more help in the bullpen and possibly even a second closer option for insurance.
Craig Kimbrel hasn't been bad this season, but he has a documented history of struggling in the postseason. That could lead Baltimore to consider looking at the trade market just to be safe.
Miami Marlins pitcher Tanner Scott is one name to keep a close eye on. He is widely expected to be traded before the deadline and the Orioles have been linked to him a few different times.
Now, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Baltimore is facing heavy competition to trade for Scott. His report states that the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees are also thought to be interested.
"The veteran lefty is on a roll. The Phillies, Orioles, Yankees and Dodgers are thought to be interested, as are many others."
Scott would be a big-time addition to any team's bullpen that acquires him. He has been showing that he can be an elite closer option and has improved his trade value with his performance this season.
In the 34 games he has pitched, Scott has compiled a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.54 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, 35 innings pitched, 11 saves, and two blown saves.
Those numbers explain why the trade market is heating up for him. Scott will be able to handle high-leverage situations and keep runs off the board. He has done that consistently all season long.
The Orioles look the part of a serious World Series contender. Ahead of the deadline, they should get aggressive and try to make a push to win a championship.
Looking at this option of Scott, there is only one negative. His contract ends following the 2024 season.
With that being said, he could end up being a half-year rental. However, if the two sides fit well, they compete and make a run, and he enjoys the rest of the season, there's no reason that the two parties couldn't work out a new deal in the offseason.
Expect to see Baltimore get aggressive in the coming weeks. Scott is a name to keep a close eye on, although he clearly has a very big trade market showing interest in him.