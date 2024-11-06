Baltimore Orioles Crack Top Five in Way-Too-Early Power Rankings
The Baltimore Orioles are glad to officially be out of their years-long rebuild that seemed like it would never come to an end.
While some may say they exited that rebuild with their postseason appearance in 2023, one only needs to look to the west, the American League West that is, at the Houston Astros who made the playoffs in 2015, two years before they were officially contenders.
Now coming out of their second postseason appearance in as many years, the Orioles' future is bright with the immense amount of young talent that they have developed through the years, though they do still have work to do if they plan on making it to the top of the mountain.
In a recent article from The Athletic, Stephen J. Nesbitt, Rustin Dodd, and C. Trent Rosecrans gave their way-too-early power rankings for teams entering the 2025 season, ranking Baltimore fourth.
"The Orioles are still loaded with young talent, featuring former top prospects all over the diamond," writes Dodd, "and they should project to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season."
Some of those top prospects have already become household names in their short tenure in the Major Leagues.
Adley Rutschman quickly made a name for himself upon debuting in 2022, with many debating on whether or not he can be considered the Best Catcher in Baseball, a nickname that still belongs to J.T. Realmuto.
Rutschman is not far off, however, as he has already batted .261/.351/.421 with 52 home runs, 201 RBI, and a 121 OPS+ in his career.
Another former top prospect, Gunnar Henderson, has firmly entrenched his name in the conversation for Best Shortstop in Baseball, a nickname that I just made up, and if he can continue what he did at the plate this year, it may just belong to him.
Henderson batted .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI, and a 159 OPS+ across 719 plate appearances in 159 games this season, and is certain to finish in the top three for American League MVP voting.
The Orioles are facing the possibility of losing their ace through free agency this offseason, as Corbin Burnes has entered free agency for the first time in his career, but the organization still finds itself in a good place, even if Burnes does sign elsewhere.
Baltimore worked hard for years to get to the place that they are today, and that hard work is beginning to pay off in the form of bites at the apple in October.