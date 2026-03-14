Orioles Standout Seen as 'Change of Scenery' Candidate

The Baltimore Orioles, having been one of baseball's worst teams from 2017 to 2021, afforded them several top picks in multiple MLB Drafts.

And the Orioles appeared to use these picks wisely. They drafted catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, Heston Kjerstad with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, and made many other successful early-round picks, such as getting Gunnar Henderson in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Orioles' scouts, front office, and minor league system deserve a lot of credit for not only picking the right players in drafts but also developing them into capable big league players. Henderson has already proven to be one of the best infielders in all of baseball.

United States shortstop Gunnar Henderson | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Rutschman has regressed offensively over the past two campaigns, he was once seen as one of the sport's best catchers, and could return to that form in 2026. Jackson Holliday hasn't had his breakout moment quite yet, but the fact that he's still just 22 years old suggests it will be coming at some point soon.

That leaves Heston Kjerstad.

Kjerstad hasn't managed to make the impact he was projected to at this point. He has remained mostly in the minor leagues and has only produced a mediocre .649 OPS in 106 games with Baltimore across the past three seasons.

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Heston Kjerstad | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Heston Kjerstad Deemed Ideal 'Change of Scenery' Candidate

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a case for Kjerstad potentially needing a fresh start with another franchise in a March 13 article by labeling him as an ideal "change of scenery" candidate.

"In parts of three seasons in the big leagues, he has hit .218/.284/.365 for an 84 OPS+ in 314 plate appearances, and there does not appear to be a clear path for him to win a spot on Baltimore's Opening Day roster," Reuter wrote.

Reuter does have a solid point. Then again, the Orioles likely wouldn't get as much as they would like in a trade involving Kjerstad right now, given that he hasn't quite lived up to expectations.

"Silent J with a loud home run" 😂



Heston Kjerstad's first homer of the year gives the @Orioles a BIG first hit! pic.twitter.com/fx2D8i9lPs — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2025

Yet, perhaps Kjerstad is a late bloomer in the big leagues, and his breakout season is on the horizon. If the Orioles' front office believes this is the case, they'd be wise to keep him around and have Craig Albernaz give him ample opportunities to contribute.

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