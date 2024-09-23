Baltimore Orioles Finally Get Important Pieces Back for Crucial Part of Season
The Baltimore Orioles don't play on Monday.
They get a much needed day off before their huge series against the New York Yankees that can clinch their spot in the postseason if they're able to win a couple games during this matchup.
It's been anything but easy for this Orioles team, having gone 3-7 over their last 10 contests that puts them four games under .500 since the All-Star break.
Injuries have been the story throughout the year for Baltimore, missing key members from their lineup and pitching staff who won't return for the remainder of the season, or were on the shelf for an extended period of time.
But, the good news is it seems like the majority of those issues are coming to an end.
The Orioles have begun to see many of their injured stars making their way back to the active roster, led by relievers Jacob Webb and Danny Coulombe in a huge boost to their bullpen. On Sunday, 2024 All-Star Jordan Westburg was activated alongside Ramon Urias, giving this infield more options.
Baltimore is hoping the influx of their elite players can stabilize things during the final week of the year to help this team find their confidence that has been waning following the Midsummer Classic.
That's Westburg's goal, telling Jake Rill of MLB.com, "Hopefully, I can provide a little bit of a kickstart in the lineup for us and play with some energy."
On Sunday, he did provide an impact, driving in a run with his double in the fifth inning that tied the game.
The Orioles are likely going to make the playoffs, but it's unclear how equipped they are to put together a deep run following this prolonged stretch of average play that has stemmed from inconsistent offensive performances and underwhelming pitching.
What would certainly help is getting healthy.
Having Westburg and Urias back from the IL before the playoffs begin is huge, but there is also a chance two more important players could be returning some point soon as well.
Slugging first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has played in three rehab games, signaling he could be getting close to his own activation.
Once he makes his way back, then all eyes will be on their young ace Grayson Rodriguez and what role he'll have when he's ready to go following his lat injury.