Baltimore Orioles Fire Manager After Dismal Start to Their 2025 Campaign
The Baltimore Orioles have had an enormously difficult start to their 2025 season, with a 15-28 record to their name, and they sit last in the American League East. The roster building this offseason was less than optimal, and the management of the team has been subpar, which has ultimately led to major changes being made.
The first big move has come for the team, as they have fired manager Brandon Hyde, as was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. In addition, he followed up by stating that the team will also be firing field coordinator Tim Cossins. The interim replacement manager for the time being will be Tony Mansolino, who now has the tough task of trying to turn this ship around.
This is a decision that ultimately had to be made for the Orioles, as they have not only not been playing up to expectations, but they have just not been playing well outright. After a phenomenal 2024 campaign with an October appearance to their names, the thought was that despite the offseason losses they had, they would still be able to compete among the MLB's best.
Unfortunately that has not been the case, with the team finding little to no momentum at any point during 2025, and now they choose to go in a different direction up top. Any time a manager is fired it ends up being a tough call, but in this scenario it seems to be the right one, as they will now head into the summer with Mansolino running the show, and will have the chance to turn things around in the foreseeable future.