Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Slugger Met With ‘Frigid’ Market: Report
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander was one of the many players that analysts expected to cash in as a free agent this offseason.
He picked the perfect time to have a monster campaign, as he hit 44 home runs and knocked in 102 RBI, both career highs. That resulted in his first All-Star game appearance as well.
A switch hitter with legitimate pop from both sides of the plate should be a popular target given how many teams were seeking an infusion of power to the middle of their lineup. But, there are some deficiencies in his game that teams were wary of.
Santander isn’t going to offer much in the field, as he is regarded as a below-average defender. That limits his value somewhat, as he could be better suited as a designated hitter unless a team wants to try him at first base full-time.
However, it sounds as if he is going to have to wait a while longer to find a suitor in free agency.
As shared by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the market for corner outfielders is currently a frigid one. Despite a large chunk of the league looking into upgrading the position, there hasn’t been much traction.
The Orioles slugger is considered to be the next man up, but the MLB insider has shared a brutal update on the interest he is generating.
“The interest in Santander has been limited enough that, despite coming off a 44-home run season, he could get squeezed,” Passan wrote.
Given how many teams were listed as being interested in corner outfielders, as 14 franchises were named, it is hard to fathom that Santander is struggling to generate any real interest to this point.
There are flaws to his game, but he is an elite power hitter. The only player in the American League who has hit more home runs than him over the last few seasons has been New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who has been named American League MVP two of the last three seasons.
With Tyler O’Neill signing a three-year, $49.5 million deal with Baltimore, it seems unlikely that they will bring back their All-Star. But, if his market continues to be ice cold and they can get a good price on him, even for an inflated one-year deal, they should strongly consider making a move.
The Detriot Tigers and Washington Nationals, who have yet to spend money this offseason despite front offices seeking upgrades, could certainly jump into the fray if the prices drop.