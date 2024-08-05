Baltimore Orioles Future in Question Amid Corbin Burnes Pending Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles had an impressive trade deadline, landing Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers. However, while both of those arms should help them win the division and possibly a World Series, the Orioles didn't land an ace. While that wasn't necessarily their biggest need at the trade deadline, it does raise some questions about what their offseason will look like.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com asked one question for some teams, including Baltimore, questioning what the future of their rotation looks like.
This is an important question for more than one reason. After trading for Corbin Burnes in the offseason last year, a move that's clearly paid off in a big way, especially for the price they paid, the Orioles are set to potentially lose him in the next few months.
Burnes hits free agency at the end of the year, and arguably being the best pitcher in Major League Baseball this campaign, there's a good chance that he'll get nearly $300 million from a team. Baltimore has the funds to do so, but historically, they haven't handed out those types of contracts.
Harrigan wonders if their deadline approach was an indication of what their future looks like. Considering the Orioles didn't go out and land an ace, perhaps they feel confident that Burnes will stay around.
"Baltimore’s measured Deadline approach could have a direct impact on how it operates in the offseason...
"Had they traded for Crochet or Skubal, the O’s may have been OK with letting Corbin Burnes walk in free agency. Now, though, they seem more likely to make a serious push to re-sign the right-hander. Of course, a blockbuster trade for an ace can’t be ruled out, especially if the Orioles aren’t able to reach a deal with Burnes. Although they traded five prospects in their deals for Eflin and Rogers, their elite supply of young talent remains largely intact."
It's an interesting perspective, but it does make sense. To say that they haven't had any conversations about a contract would be outrageous, despite the lack of coverage around it.
The Orioles certainly understand the possibility of losing him, which would put them in the same position they were in less than 12 months ago. It was clear entering last year's offseason that they needed the ace-caliber arm, and while they landed one in Burnes, now it's time to keep him around. If not, the future of this rotation looks much different than it does right now.