Baltimore Orioles Game Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader on Saturday
It has not been a good week for the Baltimore Orioles.
After getting embarrassed by the Cincinnati Reds in historic fashion this past Sunday, they turned around and lost their first series against the Washington Nationals in almost four years.
However, the Orioles were able to stave off a sweep and keep their incredible streak alive, and the hope was the victory in the finale would allow them to hit the road with some confidence to try and win an important series against the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers.
The start of this three-game set will have to wait, though, after Game 1 on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather.
This could actually come back to help the Orioles.
They were originally set to face Casey Mize on Friday, star prospect Jackson Jobe on Saturday and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in the finale on Sunday.
However, according to Evan Woodberry of MLive, the Tigers will no longer be throwing Jobe on Saturday, opting to have Mize start Game 1 of the set while keeping Skubal scheduled for Sunday.
There has been no update at the time of writing if Baltimore will make changes to their plans.
Coming into the series, the scheduled starters were Brandon Young on Friday, Charlie Morton on Saturday and Dean Kremer on Sunday.
If the Orioles keep things the same, it will be Young's second start of his Major League career while both Morton and Kremer look to bounce back after beginning this season on a sour note.