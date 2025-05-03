Baltimore Orioles General Manager Gives Major Injury Updates on Two Key Players
The Baltimore Orioles have won three of their last four games heading into Saturday. They are now 13-18 on the season, but it looks like the team could be making a turn for the better.
One reason Baltimore has struggled this year has been their pitching staff. The Orioles are dealing with plenty of injuries on the mound, while others have underperformed.
However, they have had to deal with injuries to a few important offensive players, as well.
Specifically, Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Westburg have both been out for about a week. O'Neill is dealing with neck soreness, while Westburg has a strain in his left hamstring.
The good news is both players could be making their way back soon.
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, General Manager Mike Elias has stated that both O'Neill and Westburg are days away from returning to the lineup. The team is still deciding whether or not they need a rehab assignment.
This is big news for Baltimore's lineup.
Neither player has been great at the plate this season, but they provide depth and power in Baltimore.
O'Neill is slashing just .215/.284/.385 this season. He has hit just two home runs while collecting only 10 RBI. Additionally, the right-handed batter has 21 strikeouts in 65 at-bats.
Before going down with an injury, O'Neill was just 6-for-51 in the month of April. Five of his last six games played were multi-strikeout games.
Still, the 29-year-old is capable of leaving the yard with every plate appearance. He has played more than 110 games in a season twice in his career, and he homered more than 30 times in both those years.
Getting O'Neill back and healthy is going to be crucial for the Orioles as the summer months approach.
Westburg, on the other hand, provides versatility in the field. His primary position is second base, but he can play third base and shortstop. In fact, when he returns, the main position he will play is third base as Jackson Holliday is a fixture in the lineup at second base.
At the plate, the 26-year-old is slashing .217/.265/.391 with four home runs, six RBI and 12 runs scored. He also has a bit of a strikeout problem this year, but he should be able to turn it around.
Westburg is a much better hitter than he has shown to begin the year, but everyone on the team was slumping in April.
With these two players close to returning and Baltimore starting to play better, things are looking up for the Orioles.