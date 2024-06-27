Baltimore Orioles GM 'Engaged in Talks' for Starting Pitching
The Baltimore Orioles continue to creep up on the AL East lead.
With all the issues the New York Yankees are dealing with, the Orioles have been able to handle theirs a bit better, continuing to navigate their tough June schedule well despite two consecutive series losses.
Over the course of a long season, that is too be expected.
But, Baltimore's recent issues have been put into the spotlight even more because of their current pitching situation.
With three surgeries ending the years of three starting pitchers, this team is clearly undermanned and will need to bring in some additional arms to help their staff get through the season with enough left to make a deep playoff run.
General manager Mike Elias won't make a panicked decision, and he's opted to patiently sit back and see what star Cade Povich can bring to the table alongside their current replacements.
That short-term strategy brought on a sweep by the Houston Astros and series loss against the Cleveland Guardians at home, prompting impatient fans to start criticizing the boss for his lack of urgency.
However, that is not the case.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, the GM has been searching for help on the market and has even been engaging in conversations with other teams to see who might become available, if they're not already.
"Meanwhile, he's actively searching for pitching. He's engaged in talks with numerous executives. It just isn't live-streamed on the internet," he reports.
His last line is important to remember.
Even though there is much more access in the sports world regarding what goes on behind the scenes, there are still things that don't get out to the public, and Elias having conversations regarding his roster is not going to be something that is broadcasted out to everyone.
Fans can be impatient nothing has gotten done yet, but that doesn't mean he isn't trying.
What would make Elias ultimately agree to a deal is unknown, but it's safe to say he's not going to just ship out prospects to acquire short-term rentals or bullpen pieces. This could cause negotiations to go until right around the July 30 deadline before the Orioles are able to find something they like.
If that's the case, then Baltimore will have to rely on the current starting group they have to get them to that point.