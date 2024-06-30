Baltimore Orioles Have ‘The Goods to Make a Big Deal’ Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have taken over the American League East, currently a game ahead as the struggling New York Yankees are 2-8 over their last 10 games.
Considering the Orioles lost three starting pitchers to injury throughout the past few weeks, this should be the worst they are all season, which is a scary thought for the rest of baseball.
The expectation is for them to be aggressive during the deadline, adding a starting pitcher or two. It's uncertain who they're going to exactly target, as they could use depth over star power, but Baltimore has the assets to do both.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed questions for American League teams ahead of the deadline. For the Orioles, he asked if they can get the starter they need.
"If any club has the goods to make a big deal, it’s the Orioles, who were ranked No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s organizational rankings entering the season.
"Even after graduating Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg in the past year (not to mention trading both DL Hall and Joey Ortiz for Burnes), Baltimore still has four of the top 20 prospects in baseball (No. 1 Jackson Holliday, No. 12 Samuel Basallo, No. 18 Coby Mayo and No. 20 Heston Kjerstad). If GM Mike Elias wants to overwhelm the White Sox for Crochet, he has the assets to do so."
Feinsand brings up valid points, as Baltimore's farm system is viewed as arguably the best in baseball.
If there's a team in Major League Baseball that could interest a team for any star, it's the Orioles.
With the trade deadline approaching, they have some tough decisions to make, however. This team can clearly win a World Series if everything goes as planned, and one could even argue that they're the favorite to do so.
However, winning isn't easy. It takes one bad series for Baltimore to find themselves on vacation in October.
Even if they make a few moves to upgrade their starting pitching, it doesn't guarantee anything. But, it does make them a better team, and puts them in a better position to win the World Series.
The focus should be on that, even if it means losing a few prospects along the way. If they were to move a few, Baltimore's farm system is so deep that they have others who could make an impact one day.
One of the youngest teams in baseball, they look to be a potential dynasty if everything goes as planned. First, they'll have to win a World Series, and the pieces are there for them to do so.