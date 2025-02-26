Baltimore Orioles Have Two Rookies Who Can Make Impact on Mound This Season
All eyes are going to be on the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff during the 2025 season.
It is the biggest X-factor in determining how much success the team is going to have.
The loss of Corbin Burnes in free agency, who signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was a major one.
To this point, the Orioles have not brought in another ace-caliber pitcher to replace him. Instead, they are going with a quantity-over-quality approach, as they have created an impressively deep stable of starters to choose from.
Right now, Grayson Rodriguez seems to be No. 1 with Zach Eflin behind him. Veteran Charlie Morton will likely slot in as No. 3 with Tomoyuki Sugano next in line.
Currently, Dean Kremer is projected to be the No. 5 starter, but he is going to face a ton of competition, not only this spring, but as the calendar moves along and other options rejoin the mix after returning from injury.
Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells fall into that camp as they recover from season-ending injuries suffered in 2024.
There are also some young arms who could make their presence known this year, headlined by the team’s No. 4 ranked prospect, Chayce McDermott.
Already considered a long-shot to make the team for Opening Day coming into camp, whatever slight chance he had went out the window when he suffered a lat strain that will sideline him for 10-14 days.
However, he is still a player who Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) believes will be impactful in 2025.
McDermott landed at No. 23 on his list of 25 MLB rookies most likely to make an impact this upcoming season.
As things currently stand, Law believes that the top pitching prospect is the fifth-best starter the team has to choose from to fill the rotation. He provides some solid upside at the back end, but has one glaring hole in his game; control.
For McDermott to find success, he needs to drastically cut down on his walk rate, which has been in the 13.5-14% range the last two years.
That certainly won’t get the job done as Major League hitters will wait him out and pounce when the time is right.
Another name Law believes is worth keeping an eye on is Brandon Young.
While he doesn’t possess the pure stuff that McDermott does, he has honed his pitches more and can throw strikes at a more consistent rate.
Young needs to develop another go-to pitch, as none of his secondary offerings are currently above-average.
Plenty of pitchers have found success with one great pitch, but rarely are they starters.
Still, these two are pitchers to keep an eye on this spring and during the early part of the minor league season as they could factor into the equation at some point in 2025.