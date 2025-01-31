Baltimore Orioles Hoping Adam Jones Will Help Them Improve Footprint in Japan
There was some exciting news announced by the Baltimore Orioles when they revealed they are bringing Adam Jones into the organization as a community ambassador and a role within the front office.
The five-time All-Star and franchise great apparently already played a role in one of the front office's most notable moves this offseason when he "signed off" on the addition of Tomoyuki Sugano since he faced him in Japan.
And that's another area the Orioles are hoping he can help them with.
It's not a secret that every team in Major League Baseball is looking for ways they can add the next phenom coming from the Asian markets, especially after the megastar Shohei Ohtani has become and the rest of the talented players who have been signed out of Japan.
Jones spent two years with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, so the familiarity he has with that league and the players who compete in it should help this organization.
"Look, I think Adam's experience in Japan is going to be an asset for us. As I mentioned. I think our new ownership group is opening up a lot of possibilities. And we see the growth of Japanese baseball and how it's impacting the major leagues, and we want to be a part of that," general manager Mike Elias said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
It's hard for East Coast teams outside of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to be on the radar of players in the Asian market.
Using Adam in this area could give them a distinct advantage that others don't have.
"... we're going to make a very strong effort to expand our reach into that country, into that league. I'm excited that we were able to recruit Sugano, and I think Adam, his experience there is going to be helpful and we're planning to tap into it," Elias added.