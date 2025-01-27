Baltimore Orioles Legend, Former Fan Favorite Joins Front Office in Special Role
The Baltimore Orioles are bringing back a familiar face to Camden Yards.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, the team is hiring former center fielder Adam Jones to a role within the front office. He will serve as a special advisor to the general manager as well as a "community ambassador" role, serving as a resource for the baseball operations department and Major and minor league players.
Kubatko also says Jones is going to get his coaching feet wet and will be a guest instructor during spring training.
Jones reacted on his social media to the team making the official announcement, expressing excitement and stating that he simply wants to have the ability to be utilized as a resource for the franchise he is so beloved with.
A five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Jones was arguably the most prominent Orioles player of the 2010s. He ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in numerous categories including home runs, RBI, and hits.
He spent 11 seasons with Baltimore from 2008-2018, arriving originally via a trade with the Seattle Mariners after he played for that franchise during the first two years of his career.
Across those 11 seasons, Jones rarely missed games, suiting up for the Orioles 1,613 times.
He put up an average of .279 with an OPS of .777 for Baltimore, hitting 263 home runs with 866 RBI, 90 stolen bases, an on-base percentage of .319, and a slugging percentage of .459. But it was defense where Jones made arguably just as much of an impact, always known as one of the best center fielders in all of baseball throughout his career.
Exactly what his new role looks like remains to be seen, but bringing back one of the most popular players in the history of the franchise in any sort of role is always going to be a fond move amongst the fan base.
Baltimore has not won a single playoff game since Jones' Birds went to the ALCS in 2014, and as a franchise trying to get back to that kind of success, bringing him in makes a ton of sense.
Whether or not his position evolves from simply an advisory type of job will be interesting to monitor. Given his own words, Jones said he just wants to be able to be a resource, but perhaps if things go well he could have a future as an executive.
For now, it's just good to see the legend back in the Charm City.