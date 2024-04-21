Baltimore Orioles Legend Breaks Down Team's Hot Start
Jim Palmer starred on numerous talented Baltimore Orioles teams during his 19-year career, helping them win six American League pennants and three World Series from 1966 to 1983. In other words, he knows a good team when he sees one.
The Orioles haven't won a World Series since Palmer retired, but that could be about to change soon. Coming off a 101-win season last year, Baltimore is loaded with talent and off to a strong start in 2024, going 12-7 entering play on Saturday.
Palmer recently joined The Ryan Ripken Show to share his thoughts on the state of the team, highlighting several players who have stood out to him so far.
Palmer praised the Orioles' talent around the diamond, starting with catcher Adley Rutschman, who Palmer considers the best backstop in baseball. He also loves Cedric Mullins' speed and defense, calling out the amazing catch Mullins made earlier this week.
Palmer noted some concerns with outfielder Austin Hays, who's been sick and started the year in a terrible slump. On the plus side, Palmer has noticed a lot of growth and maturity from outfielder Colton Cowser, who's off to a tremendous start after struggling in his first taste of the majors last year and seems ready to replace Hays if needed.
Lastly, Palmer is pleased last year's acquisition of Ryan O'Hearn, calling him "the Corey Kluber of hitters" for making key adjustments and his intense competitive nature.
"This is a really good ballclub," Palmer emphasized. It's hard to argue with him.