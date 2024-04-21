Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Legend Breaks Down Team's Hot Start

Baltimore Orioles legend Jim Palmer shared his thoughts on the current state of the roster.

Tyler Maher

Sep 29, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Hall of Fame baseball Jim Palmer stands on the pitcher's mound.
Sep 29, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Hall of Fame baseball Jim Palmer stands on the pitcher's mound. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jim Palmer starred on numerous talented Baltimore Orioles teams during his 19-year career, helping them win six American League pennants and three World Series from 1966 to 1983. In other words, he knows a good team when he sees one.

The Orioles haven't won a World Series since Palmer retired, but that could be about to change soon. Coming off a 101-win season last year, Baltimore is loaded with talent and off to a strong start in 2024, going 12-7 entering play on Saturday.

Palmer recently joined The Ryan Ripken Show to share his thoughts on the state of the team, highlighting several players who have stood out to him so far.

Palmer praised the Orioles' talent around the diamond, starting with catcher Adley Rutschman, who Palmer considers the best backstop in baseball. He also loves Cedric Mullins' speed and defense, calling out the amazing catch Mullins made earlier this week.

Palmer noted some concerns with outfielder Austin Hays, who's been sick and started the year in a terrible slump. On the plus side, Palmer has noticed a lot of growth and maturity from outfielder Colton Cowser, who's off to a tremendous start after struggling in his first taste of the majors last year and seems ready to replace Hays if needed.

Lastly, Palmer is pleased last year's acquisition of Ryan O'Hearn, calling him "the Corey Kluber of hitters" for making key adjustments and his intense competitive nature.

"This is a really good ballclub," Palmer emphasized. It's hard to argue with him.

Published
Tyler Maher

TYLER MAHER

Tyler grew up in Massachusetts and is a huge Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox. He went to Tufts University and played club baseball for the Jumbos. Since graduating, he has worked for MLB.com, The Game Day, FanDuel and Forbes. When he's not writing about baseball, he enjoys running, traveling, and playing fetch with his golden retriever.