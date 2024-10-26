Baltimore Orioles Linked to Two-Time Cy Young Winner in MLB Free Agency
It isn't every offseason that multiple Cy Young Award pitchers are on the market.
That's the case this winter, as Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and others are set to hit free agency.
Burnes, a pitcher the Baltimore Orioles would love to have back, is regarded as the top arm on the market.
Snell has a case to be the best pitcher available, but Burnes has been more reliable and is a bit younger, helping his case to earn a long-term extension at a massive price.
If the Orioles lost Burnes, Snell wouldn't be a bad arm to pursue. He could welcome playing for a team with a chance to win a World Series and being the ace of that club.
Baltimore could potentially offer him that, making the pairing ideal if it were to happen.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked the two on Thursday, naming the Orioles one of five "best fits" for Snell.
Bowden also predicted his future contract, which came in at three-years and $105 million.
"Snell was looking for a long-term contract last offseason, but most executives were concerned about his track record, which includes making 30 or more starts only twice in a nine-year career and never pitching more than 180 2/3 innings in a season... This year he dealt with injuries early but performed well after returning in July; he finished with a 3.12 ERA and 2.43 FIP over 20 starts. Snell will pitch at age 32 next year and I think his lack of durability — he’s pitched more than 130 innings in a season only once since 2018 — will again prevent him from getting a long-term contract. However, after opting out of his $30 million player option, he’ll be able to sign a better deal."
$105 million for three years would come in at $35 million AAV, making Snell one of the highest-paid pitchers in Major League Baseball.
His resume, which includes two Cy Young Awards, warrants him getting that type of money.
However, he isn't the perfect pitcher, which is something Baltimore would have to consider.
If it weren't for some of his walk numbers and inability to pitch late into games, the Seattle native would likely be looking at a longer-term deal, but teams have been hesitant about him in the past.
If that's the case again this offseason, there's a scenario where the Orioles would benefit from that.
It remains to be seen whether he could be had at a decent price, but if so, he'd be an excellent addition.