Giants Ace Emerging as Possible Baltimore Orioles Trade Target
The Baltimore Orioles have already made one key move ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.
Acquiring starting pitching was arguably the biggest need that the Orioles had. They were able to land Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays to help their cause.
While the move to trade for Eflin was a quality addition, Baltimore might not be done looking for rotation help. They very well could try to swing a second trade for another pitcher.
Looking around the league, there are quite a few starters who could be available for trade. One of those pitchers is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has connected Snell as a possible trade fit for the Orioles, as they could look to acquire a rental starter.
"After acquiring Zach Eflin, who is under contract for next season at $18 million, the Orioles are not opposed to acquiring a rental starter. Teams view Snell as likely to opt out after this season, as long as he is healthy."
Snell would be a massive addition for a team that is already viewed as a World Series favorite. He got off to a rock start in 2024, but has since turned things around and is looking like a superstar once again.
Over his last four starts, Snell has pitched 24.0 innings and has given up just two earned runs, eight hits, and seven walks, while striking out 30 batters. He struck out 15 alone in his last outing on Saturday.
Those numbers are elite. They are the kind of numbers that can push a contender into being a favorite.
A revamped rotation featuring Corbin Burnes, Snell, and Eflin would be a big help come playoff time. If Baltimore is going to win a World Series this season, they need to go all-in. Making a trade for Snell would be one way to go all-in.
Plenty of other teams around baseball are looking for starting pitching help as well. The Orioles are not going to be the only team with interest in acquiring Snell.
Expect to hear more rumors about Baltimore over the next few days. The league as a whole will pick up activity even more on Sunday and Monday.
Snell is going to be a name to watch very closely and Baltimore would be a perfect fit for him if he is indeed moved.