Baltimore Orioles Made AL’s Best Offseason Trade per MLB Insider
Many spent the offseason trying to figure out what the Baltimore Orioles might do in order to support their young, talented team coming off an AL East title in 2023.
An ownership change from the Angelos family to a group led by Baltimore native David Rubenstein — approved on the eve of Opening Day — appeared to limit the O’s options in free agency.
But Baltimore was able to make one significant deal, and according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale it was the best trade in the American League.
On Feb. 1 the Orioles dealt left-handed pitcher DL Hall and infield prospect Joey Ortiz to Milwaukee for the Brewers’ top right-hander, Corbin Burnes. The Orioles knew they were getting a pitcher with ace bona fides but only one year left on his current deal. In other words, it looked like a one-year rental.
But, to push past last year’s disappointment of losing in three games to the Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series, Orioles general manager Mike Elias saw Burnes as a player that could put the Orioles over the top.
Burnes hasn’t just been worth it, Nightengale wrote. He’s been better than that, writing that the Orioles “struck gold” with the trade.
“Burnes has been everything they hoped, and more, posting every fifth day with a 2.28 ERA while pitching 106.2 innings, second-most in baseball,” Nightengale wrote. “He has gone at least five innings in all but one start and will be their No. 1 starter in October.”
Burnes is a likely selection to the AL All-Star team next month, as he is 9-3 this season. He’s been an NL All-Star each of the last three seasons. He could also claim his second Cy Young. He won his first with Milwaukee in 2021.
But his presence has meant more than just wins and losses. He’s been a ballast to a rotation that lost three quality arms to season-ending surgeries in June — Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means. All underwent UCL surgeries and won’t be back until at least midway through 2025.
Dean Kremer remains on the injured list with a right triceps strain. He could be back this week.
Right now, the rotation around Burnes includes young star Grayson Rodriguez, left-hander Cole Irvin, Albert Suárez and rookie Cade Povich, who recently won his first MLB game. Suárez, in particular, has been an out-of-nowhere boost to Baltimore’s staff after he was signed to a minor-league deal and joined the team in mid-April after he was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk.
Burnes has been impressive enough to prove to the Orioles that he’s worth keeping beyond this season. In fact, with the futures of Bradish, Wells and Means unclear, re-signing Burnes may be the most important thing the Orioles could do for their rotation next season — and beyond.