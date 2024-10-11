Baltimore Orioles Make Changes to Their Coaching Staff After Early Playoff Exit
This winter was seen as one that could usher in some changes for the Baltimore Orioles.
After going on a magical run during the 2023 regular season that resulted in a sweep in the playoffs, this year brought some frustrations at times as the team took a step back regarding their overall results and another early playoff exit.
The offense was stymied, and there is a real crossroads on where this team sits with their ace Corbin Burnes and veteran star slugger Anthony Santander scheduled to hit the open market where they are predicted to leave.
General manager Mike Elias expects the payroll to increase now that David Rubenstein has officially taken over as the owner, but some insiders aren't so sure that will give them a boost to re-sign either of their two high-profile free agents.
Skipper Brandon Hyde was already confirmed to be coming back next season, but the Orioles didn't commit to the entire coaching staff returning, with both Elias and Hyde hinting at some possible changes coming.
Well, that took place on Friday.
Per Roch Kubatko of MASN, co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller, bench coach Fredi Gonzalez and Major League coach Jose Hernandez will not be back in 2025.
Despite the statistics looking great throughout the year, it was another disappointing showing by the lineup during the playoffs, so it's not surprising Baltimore would be looking to make some changes to their offensive coaching staff.
Fuller joined the organization in 2019 as the Orioles' minor league hitting coordinator before he was promoted to their Double-A affiliate's hitting coach in 2021. Following that season, he joined Baltimore's Major League staff as the co-hitting coach in 2022, alongside Matt Borgschulte who was hired from the Minnesota Twins.
Brogschulte remains on staff as of now, and it's not known if he will operate as the hitting coach by himself or if another staffer will be hired.
Gonzalez has a long coaching history, most known for his time as the manager of the Atlanta Braves from 2011-16 where he had a 434-413 record and made the playoffs twice.
Following his in-season firing, he joined the Miami Marlins as their third base coach, a franchise he previously was the manager of from 2007-10. Gonzalez joined the Orioles staff as a Major League coach in 2020 before moving to bench coach in 2022.
Hernandez finished his fourth year as a Major League coach after holding multiple roles with the organization starting back in 2010.
Right now, Kubatko states these are the only changes that have been made and it's not clear if others are expected to come.