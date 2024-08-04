Baltimore Orioles Manager Talks Young Stars
The Baltimore Orioles made moves to upgrade their pitching staff at the deadline, but lost an All-Star in Austin Hays in the process. To replace him, Baltimore has called in star prospects, Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo, as reinforcements. Manager Brandon Hyde spoke about his expecations and excitement for the youngsters.
Holliday made his debut earlier in 2024, playing ten games, but collecting just two hits in 34 at-bats. Yet, as the number one prospect in baseball at just 20-years-old, the Orioles didn't lose faith, but sent him back to Triple-A Norfolk for more seasoning. In his first game back, the infielder hit his first career home run which was a grand slam.
Mayo, on the other hand, was called up on Friday for his debut. In 83 minor league games, the 22-year-old had an OPS of 1.003 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI. In his first game, Mayo walked twice, but also struckout twice.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was asked about the rookies abilities and expectations for the big league club upon their arrival.
"They're really talented guys, so we hope the talent can rise up. This is a really, really tough game to play, especially at this level, especially this time of year with the pressure and everything that goes along with it," Hyde explained.
At the deadline, teams like Baltimore, who are in prime playoff positions, want to upgrade. In acquiring Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers for their rotation, they brought in more depth. The team also looked to their bullpen to add, in Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto, pitchers who are nasty, but have struggled this year.
The Orioles also brought in Eloy Jimenez and Austin Slater as outfield depth, but they might be of little consequence given their recent play. In the case of Holliday and Mayo, they're internal upgrades. While the lineup is already one of the best in baseball, the hope is they can continue the trend of young stars.
"Not all the time it translates to the major league level, but we believe in their ability and feel like it's going to," giving a boost of confidence in the minor leaguers.
Hays wasn't the only player that Baltimore lost, however. Recently, All-Star Jordan Westburg hit the injured list, which was another reason for the promotions. While Hyde has confidence in Mayo, his expecations aren't quite that high.
"I'm not looking for him to replace Jordan Westburg. Jordan Westburg was an All-Star and middle of the order and played two positions extremely well, he got huge hits for us. I really just want Coby [Mayo] to be himself and try to just help. Try to take the best at-bats he possibly can..." he said of the swap.
While Hyde believes in his young prospects, he knows that the possibility of a rookie slump is always there. Holliday, the top prospect in baseball, went through it, so it's likely Mayo might. The change from Triple-A to the majors is a big one and often takes time.
As they have done with Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutcshman in the past, the Orioles staff is putting their faith in the prospects and development staff they have cultivated.