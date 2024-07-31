Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Promoting Jackson Holliday for Second MLB Stint
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a very busy trade deadline where they made a number of moves to improve their roster and give this group the best possible chance of winning the World Series.
Upgrades were clearly needed as they started to show some cracks after dominating the early portion of their season that included a brutal schedule in the month of June.
When the Orioles eventually caught the red-hot New York Yankees and overtook them at the top of the AL East division, they proved to everyone they should be taken seriously.
Now post trade deadline, the organization is trying to figure out how to put all the new parts into place.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, sources have told him their plans will include superstar prospect Jackson Holliday as he is on his way to Baltimore. This would suggest they will eventually activate him, although nothing formal has been officially announced by the team.
Back in Spring Training, tons of attention was given to how he was performing in camp.
Holliday was the consensus top prospect in all of baseball, skyrocketing his way through the minor league pipeline to position himself into getting an Opening Day roster spot. While that didn't come, it didn't take long for the Orioles to call him up for his debut.
Unfortunately, things didn't go as anyone expected.
The 20-year-old struggled mightily, going 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts across his 10 games.
Instead of letting him adjust to this new level of pitching, the organization felt it was best to send him back down to Triple-A where he could face pitchers on the verge of making the Majors, something he didn't get very many opportunities to do last season.
His struggles were shocking to many around the league, prompting some evaluators to drop him in their prospect rankings that no longer made him be considered the consensus No. 1 prospect in the sport.
However, it seems like Baltimore thinks he is ready for his second stint after slashing .271/.431/.477 with 10 homers, 35 extra-base hits, and 38 RBI across his 73 Triple-A games this year.
There's no doubt he is an immense talent, but he has to showcase that if he wants to stay up in The Show going forward. The Orioles are ready to contend for a World Series championship, so they need him to have productive at-bats when he's called upon or else he could find himself getting sent back down again.
Again, nothing has been officially announced at this time, but the fact he's on his way to Baltimore suggests he will be activated and in the mix at the Major League level as soon as Wednesday.