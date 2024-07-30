Baltimore Orioles Miss Out on Reunion with Star Closer Trade Target
The Baltimore Orioles have had a busy trade deadline, but there was another name fans were hoping they would end up acquiring.
Tanner Scott, the star closer for the Miami Marlins, was someone heavily linked to the Orioles with their bullpen issues, but unfortunately, they ended up missing on him.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the San Diego Padres have agreed to a trade with the Marlins for Scott. The Padres will also get right-hander Bryan Hoeing in the trade.
In exchange for Scott and Hoeing, Miami will receive left-hander Robby Snelling, right-hander Adam Mazur, infielder Graham Pauley, and infielder Jay Beshears.
Scott was one of the most prized targets ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. He was an All-Star this season and has been arguably the most dominant closer in baseball.
In 44 appearances for the Marlins, Scott compiled a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, 18 saves, one hold, and just two blown saves.
Clearly, Scott would have been a massive addition for the Baltimore bullpen. It's a disappointing miss, especially considering he was a sixth round pick by them back in 2014 and pitched for five years with them before getting traded to Miami.
But they ultimately decided not to give up the value it them to land him.
With the MLB trade deadline coming at 6 p.m. EST, it will be interesting to see if the Orioles have more moves left.