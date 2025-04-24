Baltimore Orioles Named Ideal Landing Spot for Former NL Cy Young Winner
Things have not gone well for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025, and there are a lot of reasons to be concerned.
Coming off an interesting winter, the Orioles appeared to have some real issues to begin the campaign.
This was a franchise that lost their ace in Corbin Burnes and their leading home run hitter in Anthony Santander. Those are significant pieces to replace, and even though Baltimore spent more money than they have in recent offseasons, it doesn’t appear like that was enough.
With both their starting rotation and lineup struggling, it’s easy to point at the decisions made this winter to blame.
While the lineup has the potential to bounce back, the starting rotation appears to be a mess.
If the Orioles are going to turn things around, they are going to have to make some significant improvements to their rotation.
That's why Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently stated the Orioles are the ideal landing spot for Miami Marlins pitcher, Sandy Alcántara.
“Zach Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton will all be free agents this winter—if Morton even lasts that long in Baltimore while losing each of his five starts thus far—so the Orioles are definitely in the market for a multi-year solution to a rotation that is already struggling mightily.”
While this year is the main concern, the future of the rotation is also very uncertain. The front office might be thinking about that, turning things around in 2025 should be the primary goal.
The talented right-hander from the Marlins is one of the top potential trade targets this summer, but he does come with a bit of risk. The former National League Cy Young winner missed all of 2024 with Tommy John surgery and is still working his way back to being elite after missing so much time.
This season, he has totaled 6.56 ERA and hasn’t quite looked up to his normal form.
However, after missing so much time, that is to be expected. A pitcher of his caliber will surely bounce back, but it’s just a matter of when.
For Baltimore, they are a team that is in desperate need of help for the rotation.
Currently, Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez are both on the injured list and Charlie Morton has been really poor. Furthermore, some of their other young arms haven’t stepped up.
Overall, in a tough American League East, it feels like the campaign is quickly slipping away. With a strong bullpen and still a very talented young lineup, fixing the starting rotation must be a priority.
While Alcántara hasn’t performed well just yet, he should continue to get better as the season progresses and is an ideal target for the Orioles.