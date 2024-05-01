Baltimore Orioles Officially Own AL East
For much of their recent history, the Baltimore Orioles have been the doormats of the AL East. From 2008 to 2021, they finished last eight times in 14 seasons, taking a backseat to the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.
That's no longer the case, however, as the Orioles have turned the tables over the last few seasons. They're now the top dogs in their division, and everyone else is chasing them.
Baltimore was the best team in the AL East in 2023, winning the division for the first time since 2014. So far in 2024, not much has changed.
The Orioles beat the Yankees for the second day in a row on Tuesday, earning a 4-2 win over their division rivals at Camden Yards. The back-to-back victories improved Baltimore's record to 19-10, giving the team sole possession of first place in the AL East at the close of April with a one-game lead over New York (19-12).
By winning the first two games of their four-game set with the Yankees, the Orioles have guaranteed themselves at least a series split. That makes 16 straight series against a divisional opponent without a series loss for Baltimore -- a franchise record. The Orioles are 36-16 during those 16 series dating back to last April (including 5-0 this year), good for a .692 winning percentage.
Given the depth and talent in the AL East, that's a remarkable accomplishment. Last year, it was the only division in MLB where every team won at least 78 games. This year looks like it will be similar, as no AL East team is more than two games below .500 at the end of April. It is unquestionably the toughest division in baseball.
Baltimore won 101 games last year and still barely won the division, edging out the Rays by two games. This season may require even more victories to claim the crown, but the Orioles have more than enough talent to repeat as division champs for the first time since the team's glory days in the 1970s.