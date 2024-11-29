Baltimore Orioles Considered ‘Perfect Fit’ for Star Lefty in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reached the postseason the last two seasons, but have been bounced in the first round each time. Part of that would be due to their unfinished rotation.
Baltimore attempted to remedy that by trading for Corbin Burnes, but he only had one year of control and now looks ready to leave in free agency. Now, the Orioles have to look to the rest of the market, and there are plenty of big names outside of Burnes, should Baltimore be unable to re-sign him.
One name that sticks out in Max Fried, a reliable left-hander. Bleacher Report named the star a 'perfect fit' for Baltimore to sign this winter.
The 30-year-old has become one of the most consistent starters in baseball in terms of his ability to throw innings and give quality starts. Since 2021, he has made two All-Star teams and finished second in the National League Cy Young race in 2022.
Although he has never finished with over 200 innings, he has made at least 28 starts in three of the last four seasons. In that time span, he has made 101 starts to the tune of a 2.87 ERA over 603 innings.
That ERA mark is good for fourth in baseball and his 13.9 fWAR is 10th over those four seasons. Known for his big, looping curveball, he isn't known for the strikeout. But he has a history of providing quality starts day in and day out, even having five complete games and four shutouts since 2021.
The two-time All-Star would slide in as Baltimore's ace and Game 1 starter in any potential playoff series. As it stands, they don't currently have an 'ace' of the staff, with Grayson Rodriguez the most likely option if the Orioles are unable to sign for or trade for a veteran.
One other huge plus to pursuing Fried is his price tag. With Burnes, it will be a long-term deal, likely worth over $200 million. The left-hander will get a long term deal as well, but he won't' command nearly as much money as Burnes will.
Fangraphs' Crowd Source Results have Fried getting five years, $125 million and Spotrac has his market value as six years, $136 million. He could become a long term asset at a much lower price than Burnes, which could be perfect for the Orioles, depending on how much ownership actually wants to spend this offseason.
If Baltimore wants to take the next step as a playoff and World Series contender, the starting rotation has to be first and foremost on their mind. It has been something hindering them and their young, star filled offense from being able become that elite contender. Max Fried could be the first step in solving that puzzle.