Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Cade Povich Gets Honest On Major League Debut
The Baltimore Orioles made a major move earlier this week, calling up young starting pitcher Cade Povich. He received his first starting nod on Thursday in the team's disappointing 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Povich did not have a great outing by any stretch. He ended up pitching 5.1 innings, giving up six earned runs, walking four batters, and striking out just two. In the end, he also recorded his first MLB loss.
Despite the rocky outing, the Orioles are high on their 24-year-old pitcher. There's a good chance that he'll get another opportunity to start in the near future.
Following the game, Povich spoke out honestly about his debut. Even though it didn't go as he had dreamed it would, he was very positive about the experience that he had.
“There were definitely some nerves. There wasn’t a lot of sleep the last couple of days. Tough to eat this morning. But it’s a great experience, and I’ve been told by a bunch of guys to just slow it down and really try to take it all in because this only happens once. So I definitely stepped back and tried to keep breathing and tried to make sure I looked around as much as possible and just take everything in.”
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde spoke out about his young pitcher as well. Despite a rough outing, he saw a lot to be excited about in Povich.
“I thought he threw the ball great. Good fastball. I liked his cutter. I liked the poise on the mound.”
While he didn't perform up to the standard that he was hoping for, Povich made a good impression on the franchise in his debut. Following the game, he was greeted by the people who came to watch him, including his parents.
One of the most important aspects of a professional baseball player is short-term memory. Povich needs to let go of the rough outing and focus on his next opportunity. When that comes, he needs to be ready.
It will be interesting to see what the Orioles choose to do with Povich. Will they keep him up for another start or send him back down to Triple-A? That decision will come soon, but he certainly made some fans on the major league club in his first game.
Hopefully, that is just the first game in what will end up being a successful career. Povich has a lot of talent and potential and he'll have another chance to turn in a much better second start.