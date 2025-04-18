Baltimore Orioles Pitching Prospect Set To Make MLB Debut Against Reds
The Baltimore Orioles are set to start a series against the Cincinnati Reds, and some help is on the way for the starting rotation.
With both Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin on the injured list, the Orioles' rotation has been the subject of concern to begin the year.
Currently, the starting rotation has the second-worst ERA in baseball, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies.
For a team that is hoping to contend this year, that is a major issue.
Baltimore is hoping that some help is on the way, though.
With both Eflin and Rodriguez out for quite some time, pitching prospect Brandon Young is set to make his MLB debut against the Reds.
The 26-year-old has been a solid pitcher in the farm system for several years now, and he will certainly be excited to make his debut.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 2.76 ERA and is striking out just over one batter per inning with Triple- A Norfolk. When looking back at a larger sample size from 2024, he totaled a 3.57 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 111 innings of work.
There is certainly some potential there for Young to make a positive impact for the Orioles, not only this weekend, but likely for a couple of more starts, as well.
Due to the struggles in the rotation, there aren’t too many pitchers that have a secure spot on the roster right now. If Young can hit the ground running on Saturday, he could certainly make a case for staying in the Majors based on how poorly the unit has been doing.