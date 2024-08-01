Baltimore Orioles Prospect Jackson Holliday Calls First Home Run 'Surreal'
It was a fun day in Birdland as the Baltimore Orioles enjoyed an impressive 10-4 win. A day after the trade deadline, there's a chance the Orioles will start to play better, as there's less pressure on many of the players in trade talks.
To make things even better after the deals they made to improve the team at the deadline, top prospect Jackson Holliday was called back up. Holliday struggled mightily in his first stint, and while that didn't come as much of a surprise due to being so young, it's the reality of how tough this game is at the highest level.
It didn't go as planned the first time around, but Holliday made his mark with his second stint, hitting a grand slam for his first career home run.
The Baltimore crowd went crazy, a special moment for a player who has a chance to be a generational type of talent.
And he understood just how big of a deal it was, telling Jake Rill of MLB.com that it was a "surreal" moment.
“It’s pretty surreal. Couldn’t have dreamt it up any better for a first home run,” said Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
“It’s just exciting to be able to help the team win, you know? When I was struggling, I felt like I couldn’t really do that. But to be able to come through in a big spot is more important to me than anything else.”
His comments about winning being the biggest thing doesn't come as a surprise, as he's been praised by evaluators as someone who takes care of his business. Only 20 years old, Holliday has shown maturity every step of the way.
It was already an exciting time for Orioles fans, but this added even more. This team clearly has a chance to win the World Series, and with their future star getting another chance, it only adds to what should be a fun few months for this ball club.
The fans deserve this, and Holliday made sure to give them a shout-out after his big day.
“It’s always good to have teammates that are rooting for you. That’s special to me,” Holliday said. “And to have the fans there rooting you on, it’s very special.”
Hopefully, he'll continue to produce, as that'd be an added bonus to an offense that could use his production when he's at his best.